Chloe Lin (age 14)

CULTURED

my first language was not one of

white bread and watching fireworks

burst red white and

blue no my first

language was riding down the

rural streets my arms wrapped

around the waist of my

grandmother speeding on a

motorcycle was pineapple cakes and

bubble tea.

my parents never tried to

americanize

me never tried to add vanilla to

soy milk or replace 巧虎 with

spongebob they didn’t want me to forget the

white sun

blue sky

wholly red earth.

i went to this nursery

school that taught in chinese the

teacher was from shanghai spoke with such

definition like slapping someone across the

face i came

home with the same stinging shanghai

accent as i proudly recited:

“凳子”

“勺子”

they stood still the sound of my

slap ringing throughout the

house perhaps that was the first

time they realized they had lost a

part of me to

another country.

i went into

kindergarten not knowing a

speck of english i knew

“yes” i knew

“no” i knew of my english name but did

not know how to write it in the roman

alphabet rather in large chinese

characters no

curves only straight lines down and

right.

in first grade i decided that i

hated my name and changed it to

“olivia” an english name that meant

“olive” in latin a name you type into the google

search bar and all that comes up are pictures of

white blonde women.

my parents never tried to

americanize me because there’s a

difference in being an american citizen and

american a difference between representing

stars or the sun i think my parents

believe it’s a competition when i’m craving

burgers or listening to justin

bieber but they tend to

forget that

the sun is also a star a

testament to how two

worlds can be so far apart yet collide a

mismatched harmony.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________