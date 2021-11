Cao Zhi

QUATRAIN OF SEVEN STEPS

煮豆燃豆萁, Cooking beans over a stalk fire,

豆在斧中泣: beans are weeping in the boiler:

本是同根生, Beans and stalks from one root,

相煎何太急! why should we kill each other!

—tr. by Yuemin He

—from Poets Respond

November 7, 2021

Yuemin He: “Overnight this famous Chinese poem has become a web sensation. The business magnet Elon Musk tweeted it and his fans followed, catapulting a poem from 1800 years ago to a new spatial-temporal under the title ‘Humanity.’ Fans are guessing the intent of the tweet, creative folks are writing pastiches, and I translate to wax the table for poetry lovers who relish flavor.”