Mackenzie Munoz (age 6)

I TRAVEL THROUGH THE MOON

Standing on the edge

of a mountain

catching dream after dream.

When I hold them in my hands,

I listen to every one of them.

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Mackenzie Munoz: “I like writing poetry because it is fun and my mom writes poetry. I want to be like my mom.”

62 SHARES Facebook Twitter