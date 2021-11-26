WE SEE YOU
Golden Shovel with credit to
E.E. Cummings’ “Buffalo Bill’s”
—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021
__________
Angela Decker: “I wrote this last year, when there was attention on the ongoing racist killings of Black people and the disproportionate Covid deaths of people of color. The single E.E. Cummings line, ‘How do you like your blue-eyed boy Mister Death,’ seemed to fit in regard to our leadership at the time. Terrance Hayes’ Golden Shovel is a favorite form, offering a great foundation and an ideal container for what would otherwise have been an angry, weepy rant.”