November 28, 2021

Susan Smith

HOW DO YOU SLEEP BEN VAN BEURDEN

to the executive CEO of Royal Dutch Shell

on behalf of the sea creatures and waters of the Wild Coast

how do you sleep

ben van beurden

how do you sleep in the hague

with the cries of dying

whales blowing through your dreams

how do you cushion

your ears ben van beurden

against the piercing cries

of water’s heralds how do you hem

with glistening brocade and thick velvet

the onslaught of decibels the whorling

broken aftershocks of anxiety the

desiccation of the smallest

invertebrates of chunks

of whale of wombs of dolphins

the explosion of tympanic membranes

that navigated survival

across thousands of nautical miles

the clicks and growls the pulses and the snaps

of subaquatic tongues

how do you sleep ben

in the royal dutch shell

in the arms of neocolonialism

your oil basting the palms

of gwede and his cronies your mouth

glistening from the feast of giant

shrimp and lobster

how do you sleep ben van beurden

how do you sleep how do you tuck

your children in at night

how do you comfort your grandchildren

how do you read them stories

about the earth that was beautiful

once upon a time and whole

before you

how do you sleep

how do you sit

at your table

ben van beurden

with the bodies

of your children neatly

carved into forearms and rounds

thighs and silverside

doused in a delicate gravy

it is after all you

ben van beurden

who breaks the bread

who eats

—tr. from the Afrikaans by Peter Midgley

Afrikaans Original:

HOE SLAAP JY BEN VAN BEURDEN

aan die hoof uitvoerende bestuurder van Royal Dutch Shell

namens die seelewe en waters van die Wildekus

hoe slaap jy

ben van beurden

hoe slaap jy in die haag

met die beuels van sterwende

walvisse wat deur jou drome

blaas hoe kussing

jy jou ore ben van beurden

teen die heroute van water

se priemende krete hoe voering

jy met glansbrokaat en digte fluweel

die aanslag van desibels die kolkende

skeurende nágolwe van angs die

uitmekaarruk van nietige

ongewerlweldes van hompe walvis

van buike en vinne van dolfyne

die ontploffing van hoormembrane

wat oor duisende seemyle

tyd en plek en oorlewing moes navigeer

die klikke die gromme die polse die klappe

van onderwatertaal

hoe slaap jy ben

hoe slaap jy in die koninklike

nederlandse shell in die arms

van neokolonialisme jou olie

bedruip die handpalms

van gwede en trawante jou mond

blink by die feesmaal van konings-

garnale en kreef

hoe slaap jy ben van beurden

hoe slaap jy hoe vou jy

jou kinders toe

hoe sus jy jou kleinkinders

hoe lees jy vir hulle stories

oor die aarde wat eens

mooi was en héél

vóór jou

hoe slaap jy

hoe sit jy aan

by jou eie tafel

ben van beurden

met die liggaampies

van jou kinders netjies

in voorarmpies en boudjies

in magies en dytjies opgesny

verbros in ‘n sousie

dis immers jy

ben van beurden

wat die brood breek en eet

—from Poets Respond

November 28, 2021

__________

Peter Midgley: “News broke late in November the Royal Dutch Shell intends to start seismic testing off the South African Wild Coast—without having done environmental impact assessments that meet acceptable current standards. The response to Shell’s decision has been swift and vocal. Susan Smith originally posted an early draft of the Afrikaans poem on her personal Facebook page, where I found it. Recognizing its importance as a response to Shell’s recklessness, I immediately translated it and sent a copy of the translation to the author. The New Frame article offers a good analysis of the situation.” (web)

Today’s Livestreams

Critique of the Week

Rattlecast 120

96 SHARES Facebook Twitter