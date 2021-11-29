November 29, 2021

Dante Di Stefano

THE DAY

If you could take the day by the hand

even now and say Come Father

—W.S. Merwin

The day rises like a rock

in the hand of my father

coming down hard

on my mother’s windshield

as she puts the car

in reverse and speeds

out the driveway

leaving him to wander

raving down the cul-de-sac

the day I learned the language

of spider web cracks

on glass and how to remain

mute in front of social workers

how not to relate

the interior fluencies

of rage and other undertows

I prayed myself into

each night under the covers

sleeping on the floor

so I wouldn’t be dragged

out of bed before the day

could come and choke me

into the silence mantling me

in school bus and classroom

there were so many days

like that one

days flowering kicks cut knuckles

and elbows fists and curses

knees and teeth and fuck you

bitch and slut and fat cunt

the day grew spikes on its back

and gilled itself with despair

the fog pawing my light

and still I prayed and wondered

why my mother

wouldn’t leave him why love

punched holes in drywall

broke dinner plates

took a baseball bat to bedposts

and tv screens but it was more

complicated than all that

the day they took my father in

drugged him and put him

in the psychiatric wing

where we saw him for an instant

my brother and I

he was shrunken and so frail

we barely knew him

decades later the days

I spent with him have accrued

a murky sheen of sorrow

and disgust I try not to dwell on

for the sake of my daughter

and my wife I say let’s make

the day a brocade a rocking horse

a bird on the highest power line

the good milk of being born anew

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Dante Di Stefano: “Rereading this poem is painful for me; the subject matter is hard for me to talk about, but, like all poems, I hope this poem is something more than its subject matter, a necessary, albeit broken, music, a journeywork of enduring and shattering stillness I might dwell in with you.”

