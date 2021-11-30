November 30, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2021: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Family” by Gouri Prakash. “On Getting Your Ducks in a Row” was written by Matthew King for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2021, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Matthew King

ON GETTING YOUR DUCKS IN A ROW

You’ll have to figure out what counts as ducks,

to start. It’s not as easy as you’d think:

our schemes of things are always in a flux;

the borders of our kinds expand and shrink.

Once satisfied you’ve got your ducks defined,

you’ll make your head hurt trying to decide

how best they’d be arranged—should they be lined

up bill to tail, or maybe side by side?

And if you get them set, next thing you know,

they’ll find their feet and waddle all around,

before, parading to the pond below,

they plop, one by one, from the slippery ground.

Birds will go where their brains will have them go.

Maybe let them get themselves in a row.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2021, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “Matthew King is a talented nature photographer himself (check out the galleries on his website), which might have given him an advantage in getting inside the minds of these ducks. Either way, this sonnet is delightful, which is something few poems manage. I almost feel like a duck myself as they plop into that pond one by one.”

