Melissa Alma Di Martino (age 8)

SAIVE ME BY THES WENDROUS

Saive me by thes wendrous

and this per of lo, and below

me, all my life i immagin

ther faises, and if i now

them and then they well never

no me, not obof them, and

part of them

—from 2021 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Melissa Alma Di Martino: “Honestly, I don’t really write much poetry. I’m glad I wrote this one and I hope people like it!”

