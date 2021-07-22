July 22, 2021

Comment from the artist, Annie Kuhn: “So many of the response poems captured me and held me rapt, but this poem, a painting in words of a rapturous memory, captured the feeling that inspired my painting. I painted ‘Sunline’ in remembrance of my honeymoon in the Caribbean. My husband and I stayed in a rustic hut with an outdoor shower and forgot the real world for a temporary tourists’ paradise. Even the towels on the line seemed happy for us. ‘Color/Off Color,’ too, is a specific memory, a vivid portrait of love—one that makes the reader fall for the colorful subject and hope that these women enjoyed many more dances together.”