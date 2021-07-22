July 22, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2021: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Sunline” by Annie Kuhn. “Color / Off-Color” was written by Emily Pease for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Emily Pease

COLOR / OFF-COLOR

Fulfilled, we stripped the bed and washed it all—

the sheets and pillow cases, the pretty dresses

we wore while dancing, yours the bronze

orange, mine the dappled pink you say

I look sexy in—plus the blue cape you

swung last night like a lasso, doing your

theatrical cha-cha. We let all that cotton

mix in the machine, hummed to the tune

of slosh and spin. It was so hot, even

the early morning air said Morocco.

Half-naked, we made iced coffee, ate

the remaining mangos. Later, when

we headed out to the line, I said you

might at least put on shorts, and you

answered, let the neighbors enjoy.

Who couldn’t love a woman like that?

Everything you did was colorful

off-color, like your canary-dyed hair.

We stood at the clothesline dripping

in the heat, pinching clothespins.

Piece by piece we hung the laundry:

stripes with stripes—pink/white/yellow

green/white/pink/blue—tangerine

bed sheet—lavender/white/pink/

orange. Our dresses sagged softly

on the line, draped at the neck as if

we still slinked in them, skin slippery

with sweat, twirling, singing, satisfied.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2021, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Annie Kuhn: “So many of the response poems captured me and held me rapt, but this poem, a painting in words of a rapturous memory, captured the feeling that inspired my painting. I painted ‘Sunline’ in remembrance of my honeymoon in the Caribbean. My husband and I stayed in a rustic hut with an outdoor shower and forgot the real world for a temporary tourists’ paradise. Even the towels on the line seemed happy for us. ‘Color/Off Color,’ too, is a specific memory, a vivid portrait of love—one that makes the reader fall for the colorful subject and hope that these women enjoyed many more dances together.”

