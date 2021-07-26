July 26, 2021

Marissa Davis

KATABASIS

Persephone Recollects

In a dream: cold rains falling

in reverse out the autumn earth

I felt my body & my body was saltwater

I helped a doe loose a fawn from itself,

branch its flesh, surrender

half its heaviness to sun & breath with a force

as hot & mute as lightning

but the child—I held it in my hands—

the child was stillborn

In a dream I touched my loneliness, I smelled it

it had the texture of unkempt wool, the scent of semen

& I decided to keep it

Under earth, I braided my hair with lanolin,

let my coils riot like roots. I believed

my own end, no cruelty. Every soul

learned winter’s bite but me

& I was happy

no no

I was not happy, I wanted to run

through the storm-soaked fields again

& see cold branches

standing naked as a man

& tell my mother I’m sorry

for our twinned sorrows

I wanted to shout my own name over & over—

for once, it felt like a strawberry on my tongue,

that firm & real—& I could taste

the memory of ambrosia

o god it was there it was mine again

see, death is a kind of longing

just as longing is a kind of death

I am learning to love myself a little better here

& that means knowing

what I deserved. I deserved something

much brighter than this

In a dream the history I am made of

is not the history I am made of.

I am neither a sin nor a series

of endings. As I won’t be.

In that world, I never staggered under sour

bloodbeads of pomegranate—

maybe there is even no such thing—

so when I look in the mirror

all I see is my life

performing the very action of life

my face more than a face,

a consummation & a radicle

a nucleus, a wellspring

I never wanted to wake up

but the earth

taught me many things,

including the necessity of closing a parenthesis

including that it is possible

to survive one’s own death,

though you must be altered

I could almost die

for wanting me

All this light. My blue heart

thrashes like a fish

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Marissa Davis: “Though I was raised mostly in western Kentucky, my parents are from Ironton, Ohio, a small river town in the Appalachian foothills where most of my family still lives. In a way, the region is the ancestral home of my craft as much as my personhood—so much of my interest in poetry is born from an interest in music, and my conception of the rhythms of language is rooted in the particular cadences of my family’s speech: how vowels peak and flatten like the landscape, infusing any utterance with melody. In terms of theme, too, it holds its influence. The psychological and physical relationships of humans to land and environment is central to my work, and the physical spaces of my childhood—whether that’s the woods of my home, the hills and valleys of my parents’, or the Ohio River they both share—define the vocabulary of images I use to shape these conversations.” (web)

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email