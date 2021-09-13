September 13, 2021

TO SARAH
Easy, unencumbered,
the dead are closer to us.
No border, no boundary,
they come into our silence
until we trust,
and love them even more.
SEDUCTION
Easing into a warm bath,
already cooling.
—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021
__________
Joseph Goldstein: “In the fall of 2019, after a lifetime dedicated to Buddhist meditation practice, I was staying with friends in a small town just outside Barcelona listening to Ocean Vuong read his poetry on YouTube. And at the age of 75, a door suddenly opened to that inner space of poetic expression, and verses started tumbling out. It was a marriage of silence and creativity that still continues to surprise and delight. A major takeaway: it’s never too late!” (web)