July 12, 2021

Hannah Bonner

AND WHEN HE TOLD HER IT WAS TRULY OVER THIS TIME

he looked at her like November light flung

long across a porch.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Hannah Bonner: “I was born in the mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, and lived there the better part of my first 27 years on this earth. Driving down I-40 W, I invariably would feel my heart surge when the Blue Ridge Mountains crested into view. Looming, mammoth, almost prehistoric, the drama of that landscape etched itself in my bones. I write poems where the landscape becomes another character in the emotional drama of the piece. The cloying humidity, the floods, the altitudes, all these environmental extremes prevalent in the South, are the way in which I make sense of my interiority on the page.” (web)

