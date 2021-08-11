August 11, 2021

PIPELINE SURVEYORS
—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021
Tribute to Appalachian Poets
Sean Kelbley: “I live and work in Appalachian southeastern Ohio, not half an hour from where I was born. I used to feel that staying in this place I know too well (and one that knows me too well, back) was limiting. Then I grew up. Fell in love and married a man with roots so deep, they couldn’t be transplanted. I live here now by choice, in a house we built together on his family’s land. I wish we had better access to the internet, and that we traveled more, but I am grateful for a life and place that’s taught me how to really listen to, retell, and make up stories. Many hurtful and inaccurate Appalachian stereotypes persist. I hope this tribute will dispel them. But it’s true how much we value, and depend upon, the oral tradition. The poems I’ve chosen to submit arise from voices I have heard—in story, conversation, song. I want to thank the family and friends, the colleagues and students, and the almost-strangers who have shared their truths. They’re just like anyone’s from anywhere, except not quite.”