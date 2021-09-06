September 6, 2021

Wyn Cooper

SMOKE

1

The lens that zooms in’s

out of focus, no discernable

shapes, just shades of colors

that waver and pulse

until an image is half-disclosed,

then revolved in its frame,

then revealed:

a beating heart

suspended in smoke.

2

What red rivers run there,

what canyons do they carve,

what dark stone’s exposed ;

when the blood stops flowing?

3

Focus ,

my first teacher told me.

Focus .

4

My father? He only hit me twice.

He knew— I knew—I deserved more.

He was helpless to change me,

though not as helpless as when

he was younger, when he was hit harder.

5

They put a stent in his arm on his sixty-sixth birthday, dark tunnel through which to wash toxins from blood. He told me to touch the stent, which was warm and felt like it had its own pulse. “It’s my pussy,” he said.

6

He grew tired of blood

going in and out.

He grew tired of everything.

Without the machine,

his body would fill with poison.

He would drown in himself.

7

“Light this for me, buddy,”

he said the last day,

handing me an Old Gold,

the cheap brand he’d smoked

since the Depression.

I could hear the morphine screaming

in his veins, could feel it in my own.

I focused on our blood.

I lit his cigarette.

His smoke curled up to the ceiling

of what had been my bedroom.

Then it was gone.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Wyn Cooper: “I never pick a subject and set out to write a poem about it, but I had written so many embarrassingly bad poems about my father over the years that I finally made an exception. Rather than write a straight narrative or lyric or prose poem, I was able to combine the three by dividing it into sections. My father couldn’t be understood by viewing him from a single perspective, so it seemed appropriate that the poem shouldn’t attempt to do that either.” (web)

