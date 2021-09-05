Jennifer Reeser

A HOMELESS TRAVELING STATESMAN

You near and wave the wan evacuees

enough to get them back to Jackson Square

with bellies full of bagels and cream cheese.

The sweat-soaked husband can’t return your stare,

their compact packed to bursting with the most

his wife and kids were able to finagle

before the hurricane could hit the coast.

But gas is choice as gold, and that cheese bagel

is higher than when you and I were stranded

in similar surroundings. We just hope

his damage doesn’t match what we were handed.

The hardest part is how we watch him mope,

and pass the bland, non-Cajun styrofoam

container through her window, heading home.

—from Poets Respond

September 5, 2021

__________

Jennifer Reeser: “Having lived through emergency evacuations, I know that worse than feeling trapped in your circumstances with few ways out, is feeling trapped in your circumstances, with no way out at all. Here is one account of my experience from the outside, looking in.” (web)

36 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email