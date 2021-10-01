October 1, 2021

Emily Portillo

ELEVEN

Today was day eleven and I sketched a garden

in the margin of my notebook. I sat with my laptop

and avoided the screen. Avoided the news.

Avoided the emails and the people waiting

on their side of technology. At this rate,

they’ll be waiting forever. I set my children up

with a science lesson, led myself upstairs,

and masturbated before noon. Twice.

I made lunch, but did not eat it. I walked the dog.

Passed an old man with his face pressed, childlike,

to the fogging glass of his front door.

I waved. He waved. I smiled. He smiled,

and I imagine him now, imagining me,

and feel my face fall in on itself.

I watched my boys bounce their voices

off the wall of the abandoned high school and

didn’t cry at the realization that I cannot catch

or keep them. I tried countless times to pop my ears.

Failed repeatedly. I held my six-year-old on my lap

like an infant. Stroked his head until staccato breath

eased into whole notes. I wrote a poem

with the weight of him against me. I read a poem

in the weight of him against me. I read

an article about a disease, which has become

too much for my jaw to handle. Or, at least,

I tell myself that’s why it aches, but in reality

I may need to see a dentist. I googled “tight jaw”

and cried in the shower. That’s right,

I showered. Even washed my hair.

I ran circles in the basement until my legs became

quick sand, but that was before the shower, which was

before the cradling, but after the echoes.

Everything is a blur. Watercolor dropped in the sea.

How can I be sure it’s day eleven, anyway? I only have

ten fingers.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Emily Portillo: “I wrote this poem huddled beneath a heavy blanket on the kitchen floor. It was a Tuesday night in March, the eleventh day of isolation, and I was officially fraying at the edges. In an attempt to avoid spiraling further into anxiety, I ate an expired can of Del Monte peaches from the cupboard and sat down with my notebook. Only one of those decisions left me feeling any better. And in hindsight, I did need to see a dentist. Wisdom teeth suck.”