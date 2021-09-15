September 15, 2021

Clemonce Heard

NINETY-NINE

years later, I’m lying

in bed with a woman I would’ve been

killed for,

could still end up killed for.

My temple is pressed against her

stomach like a boy’s face

against a window

as his mother drives through the night.

His father left

behind, stillborn,

in a puddle of blood.

Ninety-nine is the right number

if you don’t want to cross the redline.

Ninety-nine doesn’t feel like

quite a dollar,

feels quieter

than four quarters that shout

with aha fingers

raised like bludgeons.

My friend Bud says one

hunid when we get off the phone.

It looks like humid but sounds like hunted .

Ninety-nine years ago, in Tulsa, telegraph

lines were cut

like umbilicals.

Strewn across the streets

the white mobs strolled casually.

No you hang up.

My eyes closed. My neck slack.

I am listening to a heartbeat

in a stomach. This is different than seeing

a screen with an embryo

curled like a single quote.

The gel was cold

when they slathered my chest.

I could die in my sleep & never know.

I could die reaching

inside someone, the euphoria

too hot to handle.

I got ninety-nine

word problems, but the one word

my lover doesn’t like is…

I don’t say it as an example.

I don’t say it

the way my sister calls her friends.

A term of endearment.

A turn of indictment.

HOV, allegedly, has a child somewhere

in Maryland. Marry Land.

This makes sense if you listen

to “Drug Dealers Anonymous,”

the eponymous single

parent. Perhaps all parents are single.

My father used to say I spit y’all out:

ptooey, ptooey . I never heard

him use the word,

but I know he thought it.

How old is the word?

How old was Sarah Page

when she got married?

Dick Rowland

was never caught with a blond

strand on him. Something that glistens

in the light it’s colored by. Last night,

the news read: the protests

turned to riots.

I made an o of my mouth

over grits, blew & became a griot.

In Madison, po/lice swept

civilians away from the capital. In Tulsa,

a pickup truck

plowed into a crowd of protestors.

The news failed

to say that one of the injured

was paralyzed.

Supremacy gassed

my friend six feet away.

In “99 Problems” the po/lice

officer is subservient.

The drug offenders should be free

because dealing is the predicament

they put ’em in.

If I were a trafficker, I’d have a tip

built in like a wiretap.

Even if it was a cent, dollar, year.

The used car

sticker price doesn’t always end

in ninety-nine. ’99 Certified.

Like New.

Today’s Special.

As Advertised.

No one would expect

me of dealing anything but cards.

Even those are hard

to shuffle. Tulsa was dealt

a joker on Juneteenth.

A holiday since 1980.

You see where I’m going?

He rounded it to the twentieth.

Meaning the BOK Center

that seats 19,199 moved it.

We gon be okay. We gon be alright.

Senator Kamala Harris said

This isn’t just a wink to white

supremacists—he’s throwing

them a welcome home party.

Beno Hall as in Be No Hall,

as in Be No Nigger, Be No Jew, Be

No Catholic, Be No Immigrant

could fit up to 3,000

constituents. By then, we’ll be free-

floating in space. By then the black

holes will have closed their eyes.

My lover told me

when I can’t sleep

to count down from one hundred,

but I don’t count

the hundred miles & running.

I start with ninety-nine,

then work my way down.

I start with ninety-nine,

& see how far I need to climb

before I’m close enough to jump

without hurting myself.

I’m always doing something

wrong let the po/lice tell it.

They want to exterminate us.

They won an extra term & ate us.

I’m always firing

off at the mouth.

Forcing them to bring em out, bring em,

out their firing squads.

SWAT

themselves down. All this firing going on,

but nothing

stays aflame for long.

’Cept California. ’Cept Amazon.

Bezos for trillionaire.

The trills in air

like a fire alarm.

The sparkling sprinklers of deforestation.

Musk for Tulsa tough.

What imbeciles painted

the Golden Driller in his image?

Even the police

cruiser gets relief, eventually.

Even the odds, the piece of Greenwood

not burned. Every block was hot

but one. They fussed: Yonder is a nigger

church, why ain’t they burning it?

They replied:

It’s in a white district.

Maybe there only need be one church.

Whoever’s not on time, as in camping out,

will have to attend

stained glass where the sun is magnified

into the magma of an incinerator,

atop a ladder or with one foot

pushing off

the palms of another brother or sister,

if not the palms of a tree.

The palmetto leaves

my grandmother keeps

next to her bed, next to her rosary.

There ain’t many of us she tells me.

My homie said Hov

there ain’t many of us. I tell him less

is more nigger there’s plenty of us.

I mean Gurleys.

I mean we might be related to Ottawa.

If we were, I’d dub him Uncle O-Dub.

Her dreamland is our family living

in a mansion,

but I think she’d settle

for a boarding house were it ours.

Reparations have lolled

for ninety-nine years now.

Reap the rations. Repair the Oshuns.

The Oceans.

Oshner’s where she’s shuttled

whenever she’s having a tough time

breathing. When we can’t

understand our heartbeats

or why the voltage spikes.

The gel is smeared.

The doctor says

it was inherited.

Could be what they fed her with

before she was she, before that even.

Could be what I still eat today.

Some days the work is so much

I have to wring out my intestines

like a towel.

A rag alighting a bootblack’s shoulder

like a smoldered parrot.

The fire

time after time again. I read

Dick Rowland knew Sarah Page.

I read, to know, in the Bible,

meant to be physical.

Today, to get physical can mean coitus

& cudgel. Let’s get physical po/lice say

in their heads. Let’s get a physical.

Let’s cuddle, civilians say

in their fantasies.

To have authority is to author.

The poet who lies in their diary

knows someone is reading it.

The officer who lies

in their report hopes nobody will.

Handcuffs are not always kinky.

We put our hands up

like Ys cause we want to be free.

Both vowel & consonant.

Why’s to all the answers

given without proper consent

or consignment.

I got ninety-nine unread text messages.

The one from my Nigerian brother reads:

I have not been able to think

beyond death & how it could reach me

doing the most

mundane thing as be on the street.

Perhaps to be African

& American is to know

a split screen terror. Double fearfulness.

Beware the Ides of March an error.

After I’d marched

to the courthouse & let the chants

of hippies fill me

awkwardly & off key,

I drunk Arizona Green Tea

w/ginseng. Watched one Gen Z

teach another

Gen Z how to skateboard,

holding hands. Another Gen Z lilted

beside wearing a shirt of expletives:

FUCK

like duct tape where her wings

couldn’t fit.

Jewelry store broken in

by out-of-towners. Bling. Bling.

Every time I come around your city.

What’s a vigil to a vigilante?

Draw my face realism. Say his name.

Listen first, then say it.

My brother from Broken Arrow says

white people need to get

the fuck out the way . He says excuse me

& the lake parts to form an isthmus.

In high school, riding shotgun,

he found a rope around his neck.

DJ Trauma. Ad-lib your own life.

Add lips to the microphone.

Go home , po/lice say, but we’ve gone

& grown deaf.

It’s hard to listen to someone talking

at you. Talk to me

not at me my mother would entreat.

It’s hard to make love

when the tunnel leads to nine months

of uncertainty.

I can’t see the light at the end

of November.

Do you remember, September

is the ninth month.

By the time July is here I’ll have grown

my own mask.

My nose hair, my mustache, my beard

will have knotted in solidarity.

My lover wears

my briefs when she sleeps by me.

My father wants a grandson,

but forgets he has one.

She likes the teal ones.

My waistband ripples. Rip Van Winkle.

RIP brothers & sisters. The sun leaks

through the blackout

curtains that darken my bedroom

so my eyes

barely need to adjust to see my beloved

falling through the last hundred

or so feet to her own rousing,

if not the yawning branches.

The moon is not a hammock.

Her body puts me

in more danger. If she could

hover above the bed,

if moles were the jewels of the body

there would be more mining.

Ninety-nine

is penultimate to Billboard’s

top 100. Ninety-nine

problems peaked at thirty,

the age my brothers hope to reach.

You see where I’m going?

You can’t knock the bustle.

You can’t knock

before you shoot? Neither me nor my blue

faces can breathe. I slide a Benjamin

through the partition to pay

for my sins. They peel me

from the counter. Hold me to the light.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Clemonce Heard: “In ‘Ninety-Nine,’ I wanted to explore how not even the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre’s impending centennial celebration will equate to an absolute healing of Greenwood, of North Tulsa, of the city. That the inherited trauma and repression will take institutions of integrity to intercede, and how without it, the effects of the massacre have the potential to carry on for another 99 years, if not more.” (web)

