September 16, 2021

Lyn Lifshin

WHEN HE SAYS YOU NEVER WRITE ANY GOOD POEMS ABOUT ME

I think by “good” he means “sexy.” Poems

about stopping on back roads in the car with

a bigger front seat, not even waiting for

a road off a road but pulling velvet and denim

off like roast skin from a turkey. I don’t tell

him, maybe I should but the poems dripping

love juice and pubic hair were written when

I wasn’t getting any. A virgin after eight years,

my mind was never not on erotic movies in

my head where even the music was the in and

out of bodies. I had time in the raised ranch

to dream a man would emerge from the trees,

fantasize slow afternoons behind chiffon drapes

in the bed of white silk until it ripped. Years my

arms ached for more than the tiger cats and

the buff kitten. If a man wrote me from some

coast I opened on paper to him, came on to

strangers and convicts on the page. Those sheets

always felt safe enough to let them know their

words got me wet, even my hair was horny. I

wrote about what wasn’t there, what left a hole

I was terrified I’d drown in. “Writing like a hippie

but living like a nun,” a magazine quoted me

and probably I said it. It was the way those in

the concentration camp talked of food, of seeing

light, the moon, were famished for the smell of

bread. Fantasized chicken, apples, beef, all the things

they’d never thought much about when they had

more than they could devour as, baby, I do now.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

Tribute to the Underground Press

__________

Lyn Lifshin: “Poetry and ballet are like breathing to me. These are my main obsessions, along with Abyssinian cats, velvet, blues, the sound of geese in blackness, raspberry coffee, roses, stained glass and colored beads. My happy time comes from reading short stories on the metro returning from ballet lessons.” (web)

