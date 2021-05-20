May 20, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2021: Artist’s Choice
Image: “While Thinking About Snow and Ice” by Jojo. “A Short Poem About Many Things” was written by Lynn Robertson for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.
__________
A SHORT POEM ABOUT MANY THINGS
On the narrow edge of canvas
an artist leaves unintended
fingerprints, the drifting tail
of an incomplete line, a smudge.
Here, far from the sharp
center of perfection the real
and imaginary intersect
like belief and science.
One underpinning the other,
neither unsupported.
__________
Comment from the artist, Jojo: “‘A Short Poem About Many Things’ resonated with me. It is succinct, yet beautifully philosophical. For me, this poem picks up on a deeper, contemplative feeling that I’d hoped my artwork conveyed, in spite of its initial mathematical appearance. The poem gently examines, and finds evidences of the artist beyond the geometry, the interplay between what is seen and what can be inferred.”