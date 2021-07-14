July 14, 2021

Trent Busch

WHAT USED TO BE THERE

Now, no one lives on the ridges;

houses up the hollow have slumped

into themselves and rabbits feed

above on grass in the cemetery.

After my father’s stroke, they put

him in a kind of harness at

the rehabilitation center,

advised a trip out for dinner.

On TV, which he can’t follow,

the sitcoms are about families

we don’t recognize, unfamiliar

as the reruns of The Waltons .

In the rockers on the porch I talk

to him of the willows breaking

into green above the swollen

creeks, redbuds pinking the hardwoods.

I could just as well be talking

about a dried-up town where there

was only the taste of salt for

daughters, the saccharine need for

working sons, where wearing a life

was tuneless, decent nights and days

with no thought of memorial.

I could just as well be silent.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Trent Busch: “I have published over 400 poems and most of them are based on my growing up in rural West Virginia. In fact, my latest book is called West Virginians. When I write, I can never get away from that Appalachian influence.”

