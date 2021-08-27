August 27, 2021

Sarah Wheeler: “I was nearly eight years old in the summer of ’98 when my parents decided to uproot our family of ten from the suburbs of Virginia Beach and plant us on the side of a mountain in rural North Carolina. Growing up deep in the woods—surrounded by animals and hills and trees—so much of my early life consisted of simply taking in the natural world around me. The physical land I grew up on has informed so much of how I see and how I move in the world, so, as a writer, landscape and natural elements feature heavily in the work I create. As an adult, I’ve lived across the United States—in large cities and small towns and everything in between—but regardless of where I find myself, I am always striving to hold true to that unhurried pace of the Blue Ridge Mountains.” (web)