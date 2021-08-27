August 27, 2021

Sarah Wheeler

THE WILD

My mother lives in a little yellow cottage

that rests in the tall shadow of

Grandfather Mountain. At night,

she smears peanut butter onto pine cones

and sets them out on the porch,

leaving them for the bears

the way children leave cookies for

Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

My mother knows that this is a silly

(some say foolish) thing to do, but she

will not be told. Something in her

always longs for more Wild. So she

stands barefoot in her flannel nightgown

on her snow-covered stoop

and calls it to her door. Leaves

the windows open as she sleeps—even in

the February chill—and this is how

I learned.

How I learned to hold my chest wide, an open

invitation. How to be a refuge

for all wandering and hungry and sometimes

wounded, sometimes dangerous

things—

Once, I pulled a screaming

baby bunny from the clamped jaws

of a stray cat—

(and didn’t I get scratched?)

and didn’t I sit up all night

holding it under a lamp

dabbing warm goat’s milk into

its little mouth?

And didn’t I feel the chill, too,

when its tongue grew cold

beneath my fingers? When

its body became still (so still)

and the little house I built for it

suddenly turned into a casket?

And how many times?

How many times did we bring our feral finds

home—The cats? The dogs? The raccoons

whose mothers someone had squashed in the road?

And didn’t we love them? And didn’t they teach us

that loving meant

allowing space?

And didn’t we learn not to reach or clasp

or clamp, but to drop our hands to our sides,

open cups? To pretend cool indifference

when they finally came and pressed

their wet noses into our palms—

They taught us:

never jump at love, or else

you’ll scare it away.

So it only makes sense then

that when I met a coyote

of a man along the road, I

invited him back home. And

this is what I said to him:

come in,

help yourself to everything you want.

stay a while!

or don’t—

(but underneath my breath

this is what I prayed:

God, make my heart

an

unclenched

fist—

let me be

an open

cup—but

please God,

make him

drink.)

How

many times?

Too many

times.

Because this

is the lesson I always choose to forget:

you can make an untamed thing

want you, even

trust you,

even

love you, but

you cannot make him

stay.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Sarah Wheeler: “I was nearly eight years old in the summer of ’98 when my parents decided to uproot our family of ten from the suburbs of Virginia Beach and plant us on the side of a mountain in rural North Carolina. Growing up deep in the woods—surrounded by animals and hills and trees—so much of my early life consisted of simply taking in the natural world around me. The physical land I grew up on has informed so much of how I see and how I move in the world, so, as a writer, landscape and natural elements feature heavily in the work I create. As an adult, I’ve lived across the United States—in large cities and small towns and everything in between—but regardless of where I find myself, I am always striving to hold true to that unhurried pace of the Blue Ridge Mountains.” (web)

