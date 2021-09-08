September 8, 2021

Bill Glose

SECOND OPINION

Jackhammering woodpeckers search bark

for insects or sap; yellow-sleeved arms

of forsythia wave hello; a girl in pink shorts

and pigtails chalks her driveway,

a curious tongue peeking out the corner

of her mouth—each wonder noticed

and reveled over on the long drive

to the second doctor’s office.

We’ve dreamed this white-smocked sage

will decry the first, sifting scans and charts,

shaking an error free from silt. He’ll point to it

like I am doing now to the hummingbird

hovering impossibly at a feeder,

lapping from a silver spout of nectar.

Not that we’ll remember it later,

slouching up front steps, crossing

the living room and falling on the couch,

dogs with dire eyes lying beside us,

the smell of something sour in the air,

and me, suddenly quiet, weight

of every word like rocks on my tongue.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Bill Glose: “After serving in combat in the Middle East, I returned home with a lot of guilt and anger bottled up inside. Poetry provided catharsis, allowing me to explore my feelings and try making sense of the world’s senselessness without needing to rip someone’s head off. When my girlfriend was diagnosed with lung cancer, poetry gave me a haven to reveal my inner thoughts and fears during the dread-filled months that followed.” (web)

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email