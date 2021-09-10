September 10, 2021

Bill Glose

SASQUATCH

Just picture him, eight feet tall, all hair and muscle,

able to uncork a head from its body in one swift pop,

yet sly enough to hide whenever humans are near.

A vegetarian, perhaps, like the rhinoceros,

which explains no carcasses found in his wake,

no gnawed bones left behind as clue. The only proof

is blurry footage, statements from eye witnesses

branded as fools, and footprints

large enough to swallow the moon.

Rachel and I once spent the night in a Bigfoot-hunter’s cabin

on the border between Virginia and her un-seceded sister.

Our host led us into woods to camouflaged,

motion-sensor cameras strapped to trees. We wore

thermal-vision headsets as he marched to and fro

in the distance, his red form glowing amid the green.

Inside, he showed off an ultrasonic airborne probe

and other high-tech wonders, sheaves of data,

and finally—best for last—plaster molds of feet.

Leaning posture, wrinkled brow, urgency of voice—

all broadcast the need for us to believe his story.

Twenty years before, he saw the creature in these woods

and has been chasing after ever since.

Surely on cold winter nights, after another

fruitless hunt, his logical mind must wonder

if that glimpse had been a trickster’s hoax

and the past two decades a waste of time.

You’ve got to have faith , he crows

from that perch no argument can knock down.

And what is there to say when a fawn proclaims

it’s not a deer but a leopard? Just look at my spots.

I’m a hawk , says the robin. I’m a constellation ,

says the bear. I’m alive , say the dead, scratching

at their caskets’ pillowed linings. Once,

at a wedding in a cavernous, Catholic church,

Rachel exalted at stained-glass windows, hymnals

with gilt-limned pages, tapestries that hung for miles.

But all I saw were the pew’s hard backs,

the tithing envelopes, Jesus on the cross,

his weeping eyes imploring me to run.

Knowing how far I’d fallen, she was pleased

I remembered the proper words, the call and response

of praise, its rhythm worn into my knees.

What is faith but knowing something to be true

when evidence tells you it is not? I’ve always turned

to science for illumination; Rachel turns her face

to the sky. It’s why, in our cabin room,

when I picked apart points of the Bigfoot myth,

she punched my shoulder and said, Shut up.

Just enjoy the moment . Next morning, as the hunter

turned pages in a photo album, one wooded spot

after another where sitings supposedly occurred,

and Rachel danced sockless beside a white plaster mold,

her red-toenailed feet like a toddler’s in comparison,

I yanked the leash of the dog growling in my throat

and felt warmer in the silence.

Sometimes an answer only comes

when you don’t know the question.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Bill Glose: “After serving in combat in the Middle East, I returned home with a lot of guilt and anger bottled up inside. Poetry provided catharsis, allowing me to explore my feelings and try making sense of the world’s senselessness without needing to rip someone’s head off. When my girlfriend was diagnosed with lung cancer, poetry gave me a haven to reveal my inner thoughts and fears during the dread-filled months that followed.” (web)

49 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email