July 16, 2021

Andrew Lee Butler

LETTER TO NORDSTROM RE: WHY CORPORATE SHOULD BUILD A LAST CHANCE CLEARANCE OUTLET IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE

Dear Sir or Madam or Sirs or Madams—

I write to you with a business proposition.

My wife and I recently moved to Knoxville

on my account, which pulled her 1,813 miles

away from her favorite store:

one of your Last Chance Clearance Outlets—

of which, to my understanding,

there are only two in the country.

Wait. What I mean to say is:

Dear Sir or Madam or Sirs or Madams—

Do you know what love is?

If you’re middle management,

it’s those microscopic forceps

that wheedle between your ribs and spread

each time you stay in the office past five

or spend another weekend waking

to an out-of-state Doubletree’s

continental breakfast,

or when you’re stuck in traffic

and use your sedan’s Bluetooth to call home

hands-free and hear a voice say it’s okay

you won’t be making it to dinner

and your heated seat glows too warmly

in the last hour of your commute.

If you’re the COO or CFO or

VP of Pants, let me tell you this:

I once bought a terry cloth tee shirt on clearance

at one of your stores, and it was the closest

I’ve felt to unbridled joy. That is how I know

I’ll never whiff six figures,

but my mornings nonetheless

will be blue and bright by virtue

of a window’s good view.

If you’re an intern, banished

to the slush of public relations—

then come down to Knoxville sometime.

I’ll buy you a watermelon shake

and you can eat it on the way

to our new Last Chance, and we’ll scour

the racks for purple tags dangling

from puce trunks and checkered shirts and anything

that tests the pastel peripheries of our imagination.

Whoever you are, reader, I write to you

because I owe my wife a love poem and more and more

I’m seeing poems in the corners of days—

anticipations and the restlessness

that causes us to put down a good book and wander

into the next room, asking

anyone here want to go for a ride?

Even you, Nordstrom:

Yes, you are a goddamned poem,

one whose buckets and boxes and baskets

I want to flip through again and again,

your endless verse of defects

and coupleted discontinuations.

I want to stay up all night studying

the notes from my wife’s lectures

on the difference between Marc Jacobs

and Marc by Marc Jacobs

and end up only knowing

that they might exist somewhere for cheap.

Nordstrom—I’m learning

my wife likes fancy shit

we can’t afford: volcano candles

and handbags and unopened returns

of housewares 70% off, and that it’s fine

because we’ve earned the human right to want.

The truth is, Nordstrom: We don’t need you

or your Hydrocotton Towels,

plush though they may be.

We merely want you, which is the root

of any climbing love. It will rise

along the trellis of small, glee-filled finds.

The truth is, Nordstrom: an arm’s fine hair

dries just as well as Turkish cotton,

albeit more slow.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Andrew Lee Butler: “My family moved to northeast Tennessee when I was two, so I was raised in Appalachia, even though my ‘people’ aren’t from the region. It was a source of consternation for much of life—can one truly be Appalachian if they aren’t a stone’s throw from their great-granny’s grave?—until I reconfigured my conception of the region: Appalachia’s wonderful not because of its legacy but because of its continuation as an idea. There’s no official ‘Appalachia’—it transcends state borders, has no governing body—yet it persists as a willful identity. People see folk doing their thing in these beautiful mountains and say to themselves: whatever they are, I want to be that, too. Oh, and Dollywood. Dollywood’s an endless inspiration.” (web)

