July 15, 2021

Sam Hamill

TO ERON ON HER 32ND BIRTHDAY

When the last shadow

of the forest vanishes

under the broad wings

of the last river falcon,

I will be alone again.

All the rain forests,

the endangered species and

flora and fauna

bearing testimony found

in hydrocarbons of stone …

going, going, gone.

Thus all our good intentions

are moving along—

their going is our going,

each bound to the other by

shared impermanence.

There’s nothing that’s not Nature.

And yet we are moved

almost to tears by the thought

of the last salmon or whale,

last wolf in the wild,

last California condor.

With a veil of tears

we shroud the dead we’ve tortured,

building great castles of sand.

Here at Kage-an,

we’ve golden and black bamboo,

white blossoming moss,

dark-leafed Japanese maple,

irises just being born—

emptiness in each,

as in this transient world.

Rexroth asked whether

meaning has being. I ask

how tall can the foxglove grow.

How long can the crow

strut his stuff, or the robin

continue to sing

the sun down under the earth?

I want to live a moment

in that song, to die

in that moment afterward,

when daylight has gone,

the world embalmed with silence

until the first marsh frog calls.

How much grief can one

life sustain?—ask the Rabbi

of Auschwitz who died

with his dignity intact,

or ask Chuang Tzu who laughs

loud at the question.

“I am not ashamed,” Merwin

wrote in a poem,

“of the wren’s murders nor the

badger’s dinners on which all

worldly good depends.”

Apologies to the slug

dissolving slowly

in the garden, and to the

mosquito thoughtlessly slapped;

and praise to the rice,

praise to the wine and to songs

that follow after;

and praise for our suffering

which ennobles all our joys.

I have no wisdom

to offer on your birthday,

but here is a song

to celebrate emptiness,

to celebrate years to come.

When I come at last

to be a passing shadow,

I’ll sound like a whale,

and plunge deep into the past.

We are devoid, Hayden says,

of essences, thus

neither young nor old, male nor

female, flesh nor stone.

Happy birthday, my dear one.

What outlasts us is our love.

—from Rattle #8, Winter 1997

__________

Sam Hamill: “I grew up on a ranch in Utah, a farm in Utah, and my old man, my adopted father, loved poetry. And he would sometimes recite poetry while he worked. And he would explain to me, the rhythm of the work would help you decide what poem to sort of say. The way you sometimes hum or sing when you work—well, he recited poetry that way, and I think that was what first turned me on to poetry.” (web)

