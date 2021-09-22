September 22, 2021

Danusha Laméris

APPOINTMENT

I’m leaned back on the table, the nurse strapping

a band around my bicep, when she says,

So, your son must be thirteen by now. No, I say

he’s dead , which isn’t how I mean to say it.

Oh! she says, your chart . Yes, I say. His birth,

the year. And now she feels bad. I’m sorry , she says,

I’m so sorry. It’s OK , I tell her, but the reading is too high,

the pressure. We’ll try and do it again , she says.

Again. Again. The times I step back into the story,

and in this story my son is still living inside

me, he’s aquatic. I am the fish bowl and he is

the fish. I imagine his bones, his lungs, the small

perfect heart. And also, his hands, his feet.

A body growing inside another body. So precise.

And then he’s on the outside and it doesn’t work:

The air. Gravity. I want to apologize. He can’t breathe

right, he keeps convulsing, the electric

surge ticking his head to the left, the left, his

lip curled in disgust, but no, he looks more afraid—

some terror coming towards him. Not blue, not blue,

I tell myself the times it happens and he isn’t.

The doctor says, the bad kind of blue is cobalt, smurf blue.

Dusky is not the worst kind . But how does she know

on a baby this shade of brown? Does she?

I’m sorry, I’m so sorry , I tell him in the hospital again

but he can’t hear me because the sedative and the new doctor

is asking me can a student insert a long needle

into his spinal column, would that be OK?

I look out the window and there’s plants, a garden.

Our nurse comes in, says, There’s another garden

on the roof. You can go look. Just don’t jump off.

The story is a circle that repeats, a round,

the voices overlapping. He’s in my arms again

my baby, my baby , I am singing to him.

I kiss his cheek, his hair. And now he’s not thirteen.

He’s not anything. The nurse has left and I’m alone.

On the ceiling is a lake, a field of flowers.

Let’s try this again , I say to no one. Can you see me?

I’m still here. I’m lying on the table, looking up.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Danusha Laméris: “I write because I am trying to get closer and closer to the marrow of it, whatever the It might be. I write to try and find order in chaos. And sometimes I don’t. Sometimes I do.” (web)

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email