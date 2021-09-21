September 21, 2021

Hilda Raz

SICK

The third person I am

watches you bring tea to the iron table

rescued from the dump

put the knobby kettle steaming hard

by my arm.

I notice the porcelain cup

thin red stripe like blood

circling the rim your mouth

you bend to me peppermint

what’s wrong tell me are you

dumb now stupid tell me where

you hurt? My mouth is stretched

over a rubber ball of fat. Everything

loud blurs your face inessential

dissolve you’re gone and you know what?

I know nothing about you who are

body solid in its misery stupid melting

at every boundary it touches the hot

iron kettle the whole world we share.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Hilda Raz: “I am a writer, teacher, and editor who lives happily with the texts and books of my students, imaginary and real friends, and family. I’m interested in what happens.” (web)

