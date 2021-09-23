September 23, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2021: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Rosetta Stone” by Emily Rankin. “Oracle” was written by Robert E. Ray for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Robert E. Ray

ORACLE

“We are like islands in the sea,

separate on the surface

but connected in the deep.”

―William James

We are out of our element

the earth eroded, washed under

our synthetic feet, saltwater

in our pinched nostrils, reek of sea-

life on our skin, kelp around our necks.

You disorient fish and the whale

fight swells, waves, yellow-bellied snakes

coolly in your peach silk & laced pearls.

A girl’s gold hair is a mean net

unraveled. Between bright topside

and the black bottom, creation—

Darwin’s vessel is lost and found.

From a snapped mast, Scopes’ monkey

screams and howls like North Sea gales.

It’s insufficient oxygen

to the brain, experts say. Absent shepherds

we don’t believe in arks. It is

a woman’s voice—no oracle:

Amphitrite (Poseidon’s committed

to the storm). Make a human chain!

her command, twice repeated.

We are out of our element

the schools of blue fish remind us.

Some give in to the cold water.

You make your limbs fins and pucker

like a perch, swim to the next girl

then a scared boy, another girl

a woman crying for her god.

You know the truth of the earth

harshness of the water, the air:

Save another, save yourself.

Self dispossessed—unburdened

you pull up another, countless

into the rainbow. We were told

the wrong thing in school. Do not quit

is not the same as keep going.

You swim as fast as a sailfish

as a Guadalupe puma runs—

though out of your element.

In this place, there is no helm

no bow, no stern, no starboard, no port

only the human chain underway.

We swim, we run, we fly together.

There’s no death when the spirit breathes

for another. We are reborn

god-like—when

we are out of our element.

Down at the bottom we link hands.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

August 2021, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Emily Rankin: “I love the structure of this poem, and its gorgeous imagery. The work is both timely and timeless, and the motion of the language is beautifully reminiscent of ocean waves.”

