September 1, 2021

Frank Beltrano

SEGMENTS OF MEMORY

If I googled hard and long

I could probably find the poem

Tim from Rattle liked so much

about the smell of a peeled orange

filling a whole room

filling one’s senses

but maybe it’s enough

that a few words like zest and pith

from that half-forgotten poem

fill my mind

with the smell of oranges

bringing back cool memories

of my long-dead dad

like a man in a dream

alone he sits on a chair

in a room in heaven

peeling oranges

with a knife so sharp

it sings in a soprano key

when he drags it across

the honing steel.

His are fat fingers

and thick palms

dry and calloused

gentle and strong.

Gracefully, he liberates a spiral of orange peel

paring the peel from the pith.

It is a long spiral of the colour orange

extending to the floor.

It eventually falls to the floor

and he looks up to say,

“That is how it is done, my son.

Would you like a segment, now?”

But beyond this generosity

I also remember he humbled me

buying oranges at the Dominion store.

I was about 10, undoubtedly cute

and the cashier, a woman about his age

said something to me

interrupted my reverie

of Dad and me shopping for oranges

and I said, “What?”

and he said, “Don’t be rude. Say

I beg your pardon.”

For years I never knew just what

that was all about

the only time he ever

played etiquette cop

and it hurt.

I have grown to believe

he only meant to flirt

with the cashier who smiled

rang in our oranges

said goodbye as we left.

Recently I saw myself

as never having learned

the lesson. I still say, “What?”

even to the person I love the most

in all the world, my wife.

She says, “Blah, blah, blah, blah”

and I say, “What?”

And she has grown to be cross about it.

“You don’t listen to me,” she says

and she is right.

She’s like an opera

and I love the playfulness

of the orchestra, the motion

of the conductor’s baton

the sound of the soprano

so much so, it doesn’t matter

that it is in German or Italian

and I yell “What?”

when it is all over

instead of “Bravo”

and she throws me out of the theatre.

Maybe Dad was teaching me

if you want to impress someone

you say, “I beg your pardon.”

I’ll try that. Dad taught me

by example not to flirt too often,

to love your partner, and gladly

peel her oranges so she can make

juice from them, pith and all

as was Mother’s way. He offered her

a segment which she called a speagle

which is, in fact, a dog

a hybrid mix of Beagle

and English Toy Spaniel

which was her mistake

that he never corrected

not even prefaced with

“I beg your pardon.”

And I have googled long and hard

trying every spelling of speagle and

Speigel and speegle that I can imagine

only to find mutt dogs

German magazines

but nothing about oranges

pith nor peel

not even candied zest

which is something

Mother kept in her cupboards

for the baking of fruitcakes

soaked in brandy.

I beg your pardon, Mother.

Call orange segments

what you want. I remember

your cakes, the taste of brandy

and candied zest in my mouth.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

__________

Frank Beltrano: “I write poetry because it makes me happy to imagine someone else imagining my voice as they read these words. Poetry is a way to bridge the gap between like-minded and even not so like-minded people. I want to thank Sheree Fitch who wrote the prompt that inspired this poem, Katherine Burgess and Tricia Arden Caldwell who gave me first-draft feedback, and mentor Peter Murphy, the village that helped me write it.”

