August 4, 2021

Kari Gunter-Seymour

THE WHOLE SHEBANG UP FOR DEBATE

Today I gave a guy a ride,

caught in a cloudburst

jogging down East Mill Street.

Skinny, backpacked, newspaper

a makeshift shield, unsafe

under any circumstances.

I don’t know what possessed me.

I make bad decisions, am forgetful,

cling to structure and routine

like static electricity to polyester,

a predicament of living under

the facade I always add to myself.

Said he needed to catch a GoBus,

shaking off droplets before climbing in.

He gabbed about Thanksgiving plans,

his mom’s cider-basted turkey,

grandma’s pecan-crusted pumpkin pie.

It was a quick, masked ride.

Bless you, he said, unfolding himself

from the car. No awkward goodbyes,

no what do I owe you? Just Bless you

and a backward wave.

At the stop sign, my fingers stroked

the dampness where he sat minutes before.

Sometimes life embraces you

so unconditionally, it shifts

your body from shadow

into a full-flung lotus of light.

—from Rattle #72, Summer 2021

Tribute to Appalachian Poets

__________

Kari Gunter-Seymour (from the conversation): “I come from a long line of self-sufficient, resourceful, hardworking people. As far as poetry is concerned, my work is Appalachian through and through. Growing up near my grandparents’ farm in the very small village of Amesville, Ohio, I was sheltered. We all had a bit of twang in our voice; we were all kinds of colors and shapes; and we didn’t care because we all grew up together. A lot of people don’t even know that about a quarter of Ohio is in Appalachia proper, and that there are pockets of Appalachians throughout Ohio, those who out-migrated north to find work just before, during, and after World War II.” (web)

