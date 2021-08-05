August 5, 2021

Amor Halperin

IT IS MAGIC

It is magic

sorcery,

spells,

science fiction

whatever

one wants

to call it,

the truth is

that there are

incomprehensible

situations:

for instance

this small universe

which is

the brain

is a mystery

for many people.

When I was a child

I thought

that the brain

was an amorphous mass

specially

when my mother prepared

brains in vinaigrette

a gourmet dish,

but for a ten-year-old child

quite distasteful.

Lately I have

more respect

for the brain

after what I went through

during ten months

of anguish

for my family

and me.

In a few words

I will tell you

that an interloper

was damaging

one of my nerves

the acoustical nerve

the intruder

was growing

by dint of my brains

he wanted me

not to hear

the beautiful sounds

of this world

nor the coarse

words

that we hear

frequently.

Well,

then somebody decided

to deal

with the uninvited

visitor

and what better way

than to give him

a medicine,

the Star Wars’ way:

they deal

with their enemies

with a Zap! Zap!

and make them disappear

from the site,

forever.

That’s why I say

in my case

a magician

manipulating

a bundle of rays

bombarded

the intruder

to destroy him

and now that

I am breathing

more easily

I think

that in my horoscope

my sign

Gemini

said to the one

that follows it

Cancer

“Don’t you dare enter

in my dominion!”

Happily

this ends this story

of intruders

and science fiction

and I am getting ready

for the new millennium,

that will come

with more surprises

than one

can foresee.

translated from Spanish by Ida Halperin

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Tribute to Latino & Chicano Poets

Amor Halperin: “For many years I worked at the Jet Propulsion Lab, in the unmanned space program. All our endeavors were and are still to reach other planets and expand the knowledge of the universe. The beauty of these faraway worlds where man tries to find, if not the origins of our species, at least another civilization, can best be described as the highest form of literature: Poetry. I say let us go beyond our petty wars and build a world where our children will become adults. My hope is that one day man’s inhumanity to man will be a thing of the past.”

