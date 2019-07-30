#65 – Fall 2019

African Poets

Conversation with
Kwame Dawes

Rattle #65 cover, woman with flowers on faceThe Fall 2019 issue features a tribute to African Poets. The most vibrant poetry in English today might be coming out of Africa—Kwame Dawes, founder of the African Poetry Book Fund, certainly thinks so, and after reading over 1,000 submissions for this issue, we have to agree. The 17 poems in our feature section are representative of the urgency and excitement that makes the poetry coming out of the continent feel so vital.

The open section features 21 eclectic poems, including new work by Ted Kooser, Laura Kasischke, William Logan, Wendy Videlock, and more.

Ships September 1st!

African Poets
O-Jeremiah Agbaakin Ode to David’s Ennui // Or the Land of Babel II
Ifeoluwa Ayandele Chasing Home
Kwame Dawes Sorrow
Jonathan Endurance Aubade in the Boneyard
Zaid Gamieldien Eight Haiku
Rasaq Malik Gbolahan What My Children Remember
Pamilerin Jacob Erectile Dysfunction as a Variant of Skototropism
Temidayo Jacob My Mother Died with Her Home
Labeja Kodua Ill Nights
Akachi Obijiaku For the Love of Oil
Anointing Obuh Don’t You Go
Chisom Okafor Birthing
Ukamaka Olisakwe Slut
Chidinma Opaigbeogu Afternoon
Olajide Salawu Finally, My Grandfather Undid Darkness
Charika Swanepoel I Fell in Love with an Historian Once
Trust Tonji What Makes a Saint Saint?
Poetry
Heather Bell Crayola Has a Contest to Name Their New …
Jeeae Chang Enough About the Men …
Jamey Hecht Don’t Speak
Turns Out, I’m Still Asleep
Ruth Cassel Hoffman Voice
David James At the Forty Winks Motel
Laura Kasischke The Odyssey
Ted Kooser A Town Somewhere
Wood Chips
William Logan Old Rope
Megan Mary Moore If Body Dysmorphia Follows Me to Death
Peter Munro Benediction
Peter E. Murphy Doing Time
Aaron Poochigian Centralia, PA
Rolli Let Us Not Even Dream
Wally Swist The Ringing of Silence
Ben Terry A Bright Future
Alexandra Umlas Dissection
Jack Vian Flow Chart Without the Flow
Wendy Videlock Sticks and Sky
Sonja Vitow Radiant
Conversation
Kwame Dawes (web)
Cover Art
