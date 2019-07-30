65 – Fall 2019

African Poets

Conversation with

Kwame Dawes

The Fall 2019 issue features a tribute to African Poets. The most vibrant poetry in English today might be coming out of Africa—Kwame Dawes, founder of the African Poetry Book Fund, certainly thinks so, and after reading over 1,000 submissions for this issue, we have to agree. The 17 poems in our feature section are representative of the urgency and excitement that makes the poetry coming out of the continent feel so vital.

The open section features 21 eclectic poems, including new work by Ted Kooser, Laura Kasischke, William Logan, Wendy Videlock, and more.

African Poets O-Jeremiah Agbaakin Ode to David’s Ennui // Or the Land of Babel II Ifeoluwa Ayandele Chasing Home Kwame Dawes Sorrow Jonathan Endurance Aubade in the Boneyard Zaid Gamieldien Eight Haiku Rasaq Malik Gbolahan What My Children Remember Pamilerin Jacob Erectile Dysfunction as a Variant of Skototropism Temidayo Jacob My Mother Died with Her Home Labeja Kodua Ill Nights Akachi Obijiaku For the Love of Oil Anointing Obuh Don’t You Go Chisom Okafor Birthing Ukamaka Olisakwe Slut Chidinma Opaigbeogu Afternoon Olajide Salawu Finally, My Grandfather Undid Darkness Charika Swanepoel I Fell in Love with an Historian Once Trust Tonji What Makes a Saint Saint? .. Poetry Heather Bell Crayola Has a Contest to Name Their New … Jeeae Chang Enough About the Men … Jamey Hecht Don’t Speak Turns Out, I’m Still Asleep Ruth Cassel Hoffman Voice David James At the Forty Winks Motel Laura Kasischke The Odyssey Ted Kooser A Town Somewhere Wood Chips William Logan Old Rope Megan Mary Moore If Body Dysmorphia Follows Me to Death Peter Munro Benediction Peter E. Murphy Doing Time Aaron Poochigian Centralia, PA Rolli Let Us Not Even Dream Wally Swist The Ringing of Silence Ben Terry A Bright Future Alexandra Umlas Dissection Jack Vian Flow Chart Without the Flow Wendy Videlock Sticks and Sky Sonja Vitow Radiant .. Conversation Kwame Dawes (web) .. Cover Art Adwoa Andoh (web)