December 4, 2019

Charika Swanepoel

I FELL IN LOVE WITH AN HISTORIAN ONCE

I fell in love with an historian once.

It made sense on paper.

But we all know what history does to paper.

High as a kite on all kinds of solitude,

I once fell in love with an historian.

I was looking for a way back.

He asked me once,

only half in love:

“A way back from?”

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

Charika Swanepoel: “I am a South African poet and literary scholar currently finalizing my MA in English poetry at the North-West University. I write poetry because I strongly believe that anyone with the creative need cannot afford not to write. I believe the creative word is not only a way of expressing your own personhood, but that it also provides us with an organic means of communication. I sometimes write as a way of talking to myself, to my people, to the universe.” (web)