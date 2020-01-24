January 24, 2020

Sonja Vitow

RADIANT

Last week my radiator spat hot water all over

the wooden floor. It’s a traditional model

one sees a lot of in New England, you know

the type, it hisses and clangs as though

haunted, like I’m keeping a man chained

to a pipe in the basement. I like a radiator

that makes a fuss when it’s working. I wasn’t

raised with this kind of heat. My parents

had a furnace, metal vents carved low

in the walls. The warmth only crept

into their room if you turned the dial

all the way up, hot air consuming all other

spaces before they could feel it. You never

knew the heat was working until it was

sitting on your chest. I spent winters

pressed against cold walls, windows

open, trying to dispel the unwanted heat—

A week before the radiator poured out

into the living room, you had a cold,

were all stuffed up. There’s an old

practice in Spanish: on your first sneeze,

you’re wished health, then money

on your second, and on your third,

love. Salud, dinero, amor. After I told

you that, you only sneezed in twos. It’s amazing

the things the body knows before

we do. I don’t know how boilers work,

but I know it was my fault. I turned

a lever too high, which caused the boiler

to overflow. The basement flooded, and I

shivered down there watching it, my face

flickering. I told you it would be broken

until morning, when someone more

knowledgeable about these things

could come to repair it. I suppose I hoped

you’d offer bed or body; instead you only

gave this advice: try to stay warm,

as though I have not spent all this time trying.

I know to dress myself in layers; you are the one

who seems so keen on taking them off me—

but I’m beginning to understand. You

are not the first man to come to me

cold, to crave the thing I radiate, wrap

yourself in it until, in the overbearing

silence of night, you kick the blankets off.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Sonja Vitow: “My cousins would tell you I never became a poet because I always was one. Not in an admiring tone, not like, ‘Wow, Sonja is really the poet of the family,’ but more like, ‘Look at the weird kid writing poems to her pet rocks.’ I continued being a poet because I love my cousins. This mockery is an integral aspect of our familial bond, and I fear what would become of my family without it.” (web)