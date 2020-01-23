January 23, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Bound” by Natalie Seabolt. “Greetings Unanswered” was written by Joshua Martin for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

__________

Joshua Martin

GREETINGS UNANSWERED

That December of salt, there were letters

from loan and electric companies,

letters from clothing stores praising

their cottons as if pea coats could turn

lives around, letters from my landlord

typed in that font that looks half-human

with its orchestrated imperfections, that read

Happy Holidays with the insincerity

of Caesar before the Senate, letters I didn’t open

because they were addressed to someone else

who had woken once in the same bedroom at 2 AM

with the same unshakable thirst,

the same knotted throat, letters that urged

action on behalf of some politician

who, pending a donation, could save us all.

There were letters that slept uneasy on my table

like hungry children on pullout couches,

letters that screamed like prisoners tortured

by open windows, letters containing

cards of families I couldn’t remember—

someone’s son looking past me, smiling,

Seasons Greetings inked above the photograph

like a sign outside that hospice in Nitro

where my grandfather died after a lifetime

of chemical plants and Wednesdays numb

in West Virginia. Though his letters burned

my palm like sulfuric acid, I never opened them

out of fear they’d be the last I’d read

of his chicken scratch laid down

like a seed with his one good hand,

so I’d bundle his letters and forget them

in boxes like leaves hanging on

the one holly left in the meadow

I never returned to, the wind

like a blunt letter knife, powerless

to do anything but save them.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

December 2019, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Natalie Seabolt: “I chose ‘Greetings Unanswered’ because it speaks to a past that is worn and aged, a past that craves to be remembered, a past that has become letters with a hunger all their own. The poem’s language is hungry and wary of how past and present can switch places. The letters of the poem feel kin to those in my photograph—letters that exist in a dimension of urgency, lingering around the speaker’s presence whispering of their importance, but lost to those to whom they were delivered.”