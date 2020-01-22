January 22, 2020

Wendy Videlock

STICKS AND SKY

I am steeped in the sticks and stuck on the sky.

The sky is wider than a Twitter feed.

Unplug for a spell, and you’ll understand why

to over feed is to sleep with a capital lie.

The sparrow prefers a world that is wide, and treed.

I am steeped in the sticks and stuck on the sky,

and drawn to the root where the river runs dry.

The sound of the rain is a scattering seed.

Unplug for a spell and you’ll understand why

what you feed is the same as what you buy.

We’ve been given the lobe, and the mighty bleed.

I am steeped in the sticks and stuck on the sky—

a crescent moon and the stars are my fourth of July.

The sparrow prefers an action to a creed.

Unplug for a spell and you’ll understand why

it’s good to be kind outside the public eye.

To learn the difference between word, and deed.

I am steeped in the sticks, and stuck on the sky;

unplug for a spell, and you’ll understand why.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Wendy Videlock: “Something tells me that if all our world leaders read poetry, wrote poetry, or were involved deeply in any of the arts, we’d have a far better chance at achieving world peace.” (web)