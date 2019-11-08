November 8, 2019

Zaid Gamieldien

EIGHT HAIKU

retirement home

wildflowers

in a vase

my conundrum

spider sitting

on the welcome mat

a ladybug

on her back

my shrunken grief

morning light

a boyband

of robins

little ant

on my pillow

the great explorer

power outage

we pretend

dad is Vader

morning downpour—

in my lidless cup

tsunamis

how quick the dragonfly

flutters through

the traffic jam

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

Zaid Gamieldien: “Can an African poet write about napping with the TV on? Can I entertain the lull of the afternoon drive home, or must my words reach the ends of a sunlit plain, where wild beasts roar into a golden sky? The truth is, I am a poet and I am African, and so I write as I am. I see haiku as ‘photographs of the senses.’ As an African haiku poet, I look for fleeting moments of beauty in ordinary life and try to relate nature to human nature as best I can. It is my hope to show commonality through these human experiences, or to simply express ordinary moments in new and interesting ways.” (web)