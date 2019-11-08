November 8, 2019

EIGHT HAIKU

 

 

retirement home
wildflowers
in a vase

 

 

 

 

my conundrum
spider sitting
on the welcome mat

 

 

 

 

a ladybug
on her back
my shrunken grief

 

 

 

 

morning light
a boyband
of robins

 

 

 

 

little ant
on my pillow
the great explorer

 

 

 

 

power outage
we pretend
dad is Vader

 

 

 

 

morning downpour—
in my lidless cup
tsunamis

 

 

 

 

how quick the dragonfly
flutters through
the traffic jam

 

 

from Rattle #65, Fall 2019
Tribute to African Poets

__________

Zaid Gamieldien: “Can an African poet write about napping with the TV on? Can I entertain the lull of the afternoon drive home, or must my words reach the ends of a sunlit plain, where wild beasts roar into a golden sky? The truth is, I am a poet and I am African, and so I write as I am. I see haiku as ‘photographs of the senses.’ As an African haiku poet, I look for fleeting moments of beauty in ordinary life and try to relate nature to human nature as best I can. It is my hope to show commonality through these human experiences, or to simply express ordinary moments in new and interesting ways.” (web)

