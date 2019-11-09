November 9, 2019

Jessica Goodfellow

THE BEACH AT BIG SALT

Tools of antiquity—the compass, the straight edge—

could not square the circle, couldn’t tame

its numberless sides. Arcs, curves, chords

of circles remain, tracing hollows of shells,

clawed waves, parabolas of sand. See

how matter curves around the emptiness,

how it cups and gently holds

the space where things are absent.

Matter buckles and spirals around it,

proving what is missing is more potent

than what isn’t.

Matter aches to escape the discipline of being.

Creation longs to possess the freedom

from being a thing begotten. Even babies

in their mothers’ wombs lie curled,

crouched around the swell of the primordial.

Straight or curved, tools cannot measure

what it means to be, after all this time,

still nascent, beholden to what

you can never know.

Armless, legless, a seahorse

unrolls his tail, reels it in endlessly

bobbing and straining in the tides.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2005

__________

Jessica Goodfellow: “George Russell once told the young James Joyce, ‘You have not enough chaos in you to make a world.’ Russell was wrong of course. As for me, I have only enough chaos for the odd poem now and again, but it’s all the chaos I can handle, and the only way I know of handling it.” (web)