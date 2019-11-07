November 7, 2019

Pauline Hebert

SUMMER MEMORY

After the peace, after the broken

loves and failed career,

after the too many moves,

the too many hospitals, so sure

of their cures,

after the therapy, the falling naked

through the glass, after the therapy,

their long incantations into futility,

after the other man,

the thousand moments of rage

in his heart, after the ring,

the broken pacts, the lies,

all around us like roaches,

we survived on the edge,

trying somehow to live together.

My sister, brother climb

to the shuttered cottage

where I stay secluded.

I try to make them see

I can’t be a lunatic,

but here—somehow,

among the birds and trees,

the man’s trappings strewn

indecently over the furniture,

among the animals we answer to no one,

somehow—here, is a future.

Today my brother pats my cheek

as if to relive the past

the times I beat the odds

when the war had not intruded

in the black days of the ’60s,

and my sister hugs me,

all but an illusive hope

of recovery left,

or no longer for me, that wish.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Tribute to Soldier Poets

__________

Pauline Hebert: “As a young registered nurse, I signed a two-year direct contract and volunteered for a tour in Vietnam with the Army Nurse Corps. I arrived there two weeks before the 1968 Tet Offensive. Retired after a long career nursing, I now spend a lot of time bird watching. I’ve written poetry since I was able to hold a pencil, and it has been my lifeline to the world, helping me to find meaning in my everyday experience.”