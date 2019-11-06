November 6, 2019

Jonathan Endurance

AUBADE IN THE BONEYARD

my father died bending like a dog

under the November cloud

unlike the stories we were told

about grief as a revolution inside

a tender throat i grew up to learn

that even God has a thousand titles

to his name & we only use the one

synonymous with grief when our

mouths are full of stories of guillotine

i have stories about ghost saved up

in my diary this time no deception

my mother never wanted me to know

i was born inside an eagle’s claws

i am saying every letter of my name

has a sharp edge & blood gushes from

everything i touch

i open my window into a field of dust

the sun chokes on my shoulder blade

i invade the boneyard with holy books

& line the belly button of my father’s grave

with broken branches of cedars

he smells like a lit cigarette

there is always violence inside a crow’s beak

& for a body like this to inherit scars

that never heal the sky falls back into

my mouth anchored by the stories that beguile me

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

__________

Jonathan Endurance: “I am a Nigerian poet and student of English literature in the University of Benin, Nigeria. For me, poetry has been a way of escaping emotional trauma. I write to set my soul free from the cage of bitter thoughts and sad experiences.” (web)