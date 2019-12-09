December 9, 2019

Heather Bell

CRAYOLA HAS A CONTEST TO NAME ITS NEW COLOR BLUE

Varicose veins after birth. Your hands

during cancer. My unyielding legs

during the rape. The beer I dream of.

The joy I dream of. The sky when you

said yes, oh yes, I do have

cancer. And then you said please

leave me. Leave Me: a good name

for the color blue. Selling my handguns,

suicidal thoughts. Eating white rice,

too sad to make anything different.

Leave Me: a perfect name for the color

blue. Arrhythmia. Seizures. The long

slow terror of a heart rate monitor.

The way I casually whispered

Crayola has a contest about a new

color and you knew it was blue even

before I said it. You Knew It Was Blue:

a good name for a color. Because blue

is sadness but also the most relaxing

color to paint your walls. Research says.

A doctor walks in and we joke, blue jokes,

nothing off limits. The doctor says

a good name for the color blue

could be Flatline and I look at my shoes,

blue laces. It’s Not Funny: an interesting

name for the color blue. Please Don’t

Go: a terrible name for the color blue.

But that’s what you suggested

so we all laughed and I emailed

Crayola while crying and

I feel like there is lightning in my hands

to make a suggestion like that,

like the burning smell of death.

You said isn’t it funny how

veins look blue under your skin

but the blood is red when released

Isn’t It Funny: a name for the color blue.

The coldness of your feet

after you’re gone. Your eyelids.

The weird crust around your

mouth. The hospital bill, my pen,

throwing my purse at the doctor

saying why couldn’t you have

done anything more. All good names

for the color blue. A medium blue,

like Neptune, you said. Just look

up, it helps to look up. You Laughed:

a name for the color blue, a real

winner I think. The release of a heart

from another heart: just perfect.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Heather Bell: “Once upon a time there was a six-foot-tall woman with blue hair and a sense of smallness. In her house was a teacup saying ‘girl, you got this!’ and on her wall was a kitten hanging from a clothesline. The kitten’s word balloon said something like, ‘Hang in there!’ or ‘Don’t let go!’ Always something with an exclamation mark. Isn’t that the moral of the story, always? There is always a small woman, hiding her grandness, trying to fill up on uplifting wordplay. But today, this small woman sits down and writes a poem in which she details her smallness and why she came to be that way. Another small woman reads it, and from the tip of her hair a fire starts, but just as quickly dies. Isn’t that why we are here? To write another poem for a small woman to read, and then another. Until the amount of sparks are too much for the quick extinguishing, and she is a woman on fire, exploding into the world.”