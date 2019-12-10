Gustavo Hernandez

CLAPBOARD

In second grade I winged definitions

because I couldn’t find a dictionary

among the hand-me downs people

left in the house we moved into.

I described a wallet best I could:

the loose crease, the torn

corners. Fruit only shapes

and colors absent continents

of origin. The house on Spruce

with its two rooms for seven

people never promised more

than what it first contained,

but taught us to create space—

knees on the green carpet with

a notebook split open

on the edge of a mattress,

prayer and sewing taken up

at the kitchen table. Rough

shingles, drumming rain

gutters. In a way a house

never stops protecting us.

I can still see its lamp

shorting out, and my family

walking in the dark, feeling

our way around. Doing pretty well.

—from Poets Respond

December 10, 2019

__________

Gustavo Hernandez: “Most of the time the media feeds us an image of homelessness that doesn’t take into account its many faces. Reading about the number of homeless children who are trying to get an education made me think of how fortunate I was that my parents, although struggling, were always able to keep a roof over my head during my formative years. This poem expresses gratitude to our tiny haven and reinforces the importance of having a place to call home.” (web)