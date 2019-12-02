December 2, 2019

Olajide Salawu

FINALLY, MY GRANDFATHER UNDID DARKNESS

To fritter loneliness, my grandfather chews his sticks of cigarettes

and finds company among the boulders at our veranda,

hitting them with his walking stick to punctuate his anger.

Everyone has left him except the rocks and his Kadio radio,

which often reels out white noises and Afghan bombs.

He soon learned geography without an eye;

and told me we need inner eye more to walk the atlas of life,

and for centuries the sockets have remained homes of human misery.

Each night he would gamble his way through the rocks

and sit on his rocking chair facing the moon.

My grandfather soon learned the divinity of darkness

because grief is sometimes painted with light. Today

he is breaking the day with his fingers and has locked

his ears within the walls. Like all blind,

my grandfather does not need an eye to know that it is you.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

__________

Olajide Salawu: “I want my verse to document human anguish in all forms. Likewise, I like my imagery to talk about love. Finally, I like bitter metaphors that speak against any forms of human oppression.”