January 3, 2020

Peter Munro

BENEDICTION

At the close of Sunday

worship I bowed my head to my father’s

raised hand, allowed the Holy Ghost

to deliver me back into the world

wrapped in the arms of the risen Word.

I don’t know if the rest of the congregation

bowed their heads because mine always was

each week I received this gift. My father,

having stepped down from his pulpit,

stood at the same level as the rest of us

to send us forth,

send me,

cupped in the Maker’s palm.

Around a dinner table heavy with Sunday

pot roast, holding hands for grace,

I felt his skin, the dampness in the palm

that had raised over my head and brought down God’s

blessing, and his. And the Sabbath

afternoon eased out before us like a road,

a good journey waiting in sunlight,

one lane unreeled through abandoned

pasture, rusted barbed wire failing,

twisted, from posts.

from Love Poem

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Peter Munro: “I wanted to be a musician. I tried really hard. By the end of high school I knew I was fucked: my ears were not good enough. Just that simple. So here I am, stuck making goddamn poems.” (web)