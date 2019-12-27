December 27, 2019

Ted Kooser

WOOD CHIPS

I kicked them up pruning a rose bush

at the end of October, just chanced

upon them because they were there, by then,

after thirty years there, grown over

by those grasses you find among roses.

You know how when high water recedes

in a pond that’s been flooded by rains

it sometimes leaves an intricate bed

of bark and twigs woven into the reeds?

Those wood chips were matted like that,

and were driftwood gray, gray driftwood,

although I remembered them fresh

from the chipper, the color and fragrance

of slices of peach, or of rose petals

fallen away. I often find myself now

picking up things and looking at them

both as they are and as they were,

as I am, also, both, both pink and gray.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Ted Kooser: “Many years ago I published a poem about field mice moving their nests out of the way of a plow in early spring, and a woman who saw the poem wrote to me and said that she would never again pass a freshly-plowed field without thinking about those mice, and I said to myself, ‘Well this is to be my job!’ and I have been working at it ever since.” (web)