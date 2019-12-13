December 13, 2019

Jamey Hecht

DON’T SPEAK

When you hate what you’ve done,

that’s guilt. If you hate what you are,

that’s shame. When she’s gone

because you sang some Brahms in a bar,

what you have there is: focused regret.

If they leave you because you are “still

not yourself” (new meds not working yet)

and you Shakespeare in public—you will

never be normal, whatever that means—

and they praise you and thank you and cry

as they go, and the new psychiatrist weans

you off the old drugs, as “we might want to try”

whatever the sales rep is repping that week,

if they leave with “I love you,” don’t speak.

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

__________

Jamey Hecht: “After decades as a lit professor, I became a therapist. I use poetry in my practice all the time. The two disciplines are really one. There would be no Freud without Sophocles and Shakespeare. ‘Ripeness is all …’” (web)