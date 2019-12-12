December 12, 2019

Al Ortolani

YELLOW BEES

I bring the second-grade baseball

team bubble gum, two bags of it.

I open the sacks and dump the pieces

into a single brown grocery sack.

I leave it on the dugout bench

and get out of the way, back to the

lawn chair under the single elm.

moments later, when the first batter

comes up to the plate, I notice

his jaws, opening and closing

on the sweet pulp, chomping at the

plate before the whirring wheel

of the pitching machine. each boy

is given five strikes before the coach

sets the T on the plate. eventually,

when the bases are filled, double

Bubble gum wrappers blow across

the infield with the dust and the

small yellow bees. No one loses

in second grade, not even miller,

who, as a dyslexic, can’t read,

stammers through the week,

but never needs the T. He can

drive a long shot 50 feet

over the shortstop’s head.

—from Hansel and Gretel Get the Word on the Street

2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Al Ortolani: “These poems represent connections to others, sometimes dark, sometimes light, often quirky. A fellow teacher, and mentor to the poet, once said that one of the most difficult measures of the career public school teacher is their ability to stay positive and elevated by interest, if not always in the subject matter, then in the hand raised outside of the T zone.” (web)