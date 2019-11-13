November 13, 2019

Pamilerin Jacob

ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AS A VARIANT OF SKOTOTROPISM

I do not know how to ripen when my lover undresses

this was not how we began I have a history of ripening

in public places—at Dominos when she rubbed my thighs

under the table, with her feet. in church when she hugged

me tightly, whispered I want it her tongue flicking

my ear—I was born chasing light. never one to turn

eyes from the sun. so

where did the body learn this allergy this

aversion to turgidity my lover undresses & I stay drooped

like a towel silent as a table. no one teaches you

how to grieve an erection this is a side effect

of buying happiness from the psychiatrist the meds

mistake your hardness for an obstacle liquefy your resolve.

luster peeling off my skin,

I miss the days when

staring at a mannequin too long could stir

uprisings in my shorts …

—from Rattle #65, Fall 2019

Tribute to African Poets

Pamilerin Jacob: “I am a Nigerian poet and mental health enthusiast. My idea of fun is a bowl of chocolate ice cream and Khalil Gibran’s poetry. I hope to be a lecturer someday. I write poetry because it is the only place where the past can be stilled, looked in the eye, and torn into. A cat person, I enjoy listening to Thich Nhat Hanh’s talks on mindfulness.” (web)