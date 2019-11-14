November 14, 2019

Mark C. Bruce

THE POMPEIIAN COUPLE

Two men are carrying a mattress

in the emergency lane of the 5 freeway.

The pale yellow light of a car’s

flashing blinkers catching them

in a bas-relief, faces upturned

arms around the bulky mattress

like Greek warriors embedded

on a vase, black and red-orange,

their arms stiffly raised,

Agamemnon and Odysseus

bringing a consolation prize

to Achilles, hoping its sagging pleasures

will sate his brooding need

to be attended to as if he were a god.

The woman in my passenger seat

has fallen asleep, her small lips

not curved in smile, her chin

low on her chest. It was our first date

and all of the walking through the gallery

of artifacts from Pompeii has worn her out.

I bought her a portrait

of a Pompeiian couple which had touched her,

a woman and her husband, holding pen and book

and gazing directly at the viewer

from two thousand years.

It had been found, a fresco

on the wall of a home buried

in volcanic ash. They seemed so content,

so sedate, that thin sense of longing

in their eyes not for a life they didn’t have

but for the moment they could stop posing

and turn again to each other.

The woman beside me sleeps

and dreams, no doubt, of a villa

in a Neapolitan port suburb,

children’s voices echoing against

the walls painted with gardens

and stiffly posed birds.

Somewhere in her dream is a husband

who doesn’t look like me.

I pass the men carrying the mattress

and take the woman back to her home,

knowing there are some burdens

whose ends I will never understand.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Mark C. Bruce: “I work as an attorney with the public defender in Orange County. In the spare corners of my day—usually at lunch, waiting for a case to be called, in the quiet moments and after work when the office is deserted—he works on poems.”