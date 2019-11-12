November 12, 2019

ANCIENT RHINOS ROAMED THE YUKON
Ancient rhinos roamed the Yukon,
Narrow-eyed and heavy-footed,
Looking for a rock to puke on,
After eating leaves gone putrid.
They grazed near pike fish and turtle,
And some kind of ancient deer.
Long ago the herds did hurtle
O’er a land bridge: there to here.
Rhinos throve in stormy weather
Warmer, wetter than today.
Rhinos would need hairy sweaters
Once the Ice Age came to stay.
Rhinos then were small and hornless:
Fossil records thus bequeath.
Turned to stone, extinct and gormless,
They have left to us their teeth.
—from Poets Respond
November 10, 2019
__________
F.J. Bergmann: “I found the meter of the article‘s title irresistible. The next step, of course, was having a rhyme for ‘Yukon’ serendipitously manifest … and it was all downhill from there.” (web)